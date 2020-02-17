It seemed that in every week of the season, the Western Wisconsin Stars were playing one or more state-ranked teams.

The Stars are hoping that their difficult schedule pays off in the WIAA girls hockey sectional playoffs. The Stars open the playoffs on Thursday when they play at 5:30 p.m. at Hudson. The Stars are the sixth seed in the sectional playoff bracket and the Raiders are the third seed. The Stars possess a 8-12-2 record and Hudson’s season record is 10-12-1.

With such a grueling schedule, it was fitting that the Stars played another state-ranked team in their regular season finale. WWS faced another Stars team, the Fox Cities Stars, last Friday at Somerset, with Fox Cities winning 6-1.

Western Wisconsin played an excellent first period, forcing numerous turnovers to keep the puck in the offensive zone. Fox Cities was able to score the only goal of the period.

Penalties were the undoing of Western Wisconsin in the second period. WWS served 13 minutes of penalties in the period. Fox Cities scored four goals in the period, three on the power play.

WWS got its only goal in the third period when Ellie Brice scored off assists by Erin Huerta and Alise Wiehl.

WWS coach Bob Huerta said his team will need to show better discipline if it wants to knock off Hudson. The Stars and Hudson played early in the season and the game ended in a 2-2 tie. Huerta said that result showed the Stars are capable of getting a win Thursday.

“We’re pretty familiar with Hudson, we know what they bring to the table,” Huerta said. “These girls have all played against each other since they were 8 years old.”