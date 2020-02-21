Goals were not in short supply Thursday night at Hastings Civic Arena as Hastings Raiders boys’ hockey beat the Farmington Tigers 7-5. People say basketball is a game of runs, but so was the Section 1AA playoff game between the two teams. Hastings, the No. 3 seed, scored four unanswered goals between the first and second periods. That run was answered by No. 6 Farmington, who put together three-straight goals of their own in the second period. However, Hastings was able to maintain their lead in the third period and come away with the win.

The Raiders now have No. 2 Lakeville North, who beat No. 7 Northfield 5-2, Saturday night at the Rochester Recreation Center. They are the second game of a double-header, the first of which is between No. 1 Lakeville South (who beat No. 8 Rochester Mayo 9-1) and No. 4 Rochester Century (who beat No. 5 Owatonna 5-1). The Section 1AA championship game is Thursday, Feb. 27, also at the Rochester Recreation Center.

Senior Chase Freiermuth started the scoring a little over 6 minutes into the first period, assisted by junior Jonathon Peine and senior Jack Klimek. Less than a minute later, Farmington answered with a goal from junior Logan Weierke, assisted by senior Aaron Gruber. With 5 seconds left in the period, Peine scored with help from Klimek and senior Terry Kuhn and Hastings led 2-1 heading into the second period.

Chase Freiermuth finds Jonathon Peine a couple minutes into the second period for the goal. Peine’s second of the game. Hastings leads Farmington 3-1. pic.twitter.com/OthYir7PcU — Alec Hamilton (@alechamsports) February 21, 2020

Less than 4 minutes into the second period, Peine scored his second goal of the game with help from Freiermuth which started the Raiders’ run. After killing a Tiger power play, Peine scored again, assisted by junior Jax Schauer for the hat trick. Just over 7 minutes into the period, sophomore Jake Harris scored a power-play goal assisted by Kuhn and senior Alex Foster. Hastings led 5-1 midway through the period.

Jonathon Peine with the hat trick! Hastings Raiders boys’ hockey (@MrAwelch) leads Farmington 4-1 in the second period. @HHSRaiderProud pic.twitter.com/RqkCzF4wzH — Alec Hamilton (@alechamsports) February 21, 2020

From there, it was Farmington’s turn to go on a run. Junior Logan Lukasezck scored less than a minute after Harris’ goal, assisted by sophomore Ryan Holmstrom. With 5 minutes, 21 seconds left in the second period, Gruber scored the Tigers’ second goal in a row with help from Holmstrom and then with 3:18 left Weierke scored his second goal of the game on a power play with help from seniors Ryan Rouleau and Cade Marschall. This cut Hastings’ lead to 5-4 heading into the third period.

With 12 minutes remaining, Kuhn scored on a long-range snipe from the right wing, assisted by senior Keean LaFerriere. Then with 7:28 left Freiermuth scored his second goal of the night unassisted and the Raiders led 7-4. Farmington attempted to make a comeback by pulling their goalie with several minutes left in the game, but they managed just one goal by senior Kyle Berg (assisted by Lukaseczk) and 7-5 was the final.

Both teams played clean first and third periods with no penalties, but the Raiders committed three penalties to Farmington’s one in the second. Each team scored a power-play goal. The Tigers out shot the Raiders 42-34. Junior goalie Tyler McCarville had 37 saves in the high-scoring win. Peine led Hastings with four points on three goals and an assist while Freiermuth (two goals, one assist) and Kuhn (one goal, two assists) each had three points.