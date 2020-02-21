HUDSON, Wis.-- The Hudson Raiders defeated the Western Wisconsin Stars 4-1, and the St. Croix Valley Fusion got past the Superior Spartans, in WIAA girls’ hockey regional action Thursday, Feb. 20, to set up the third meeting of the season between the Big Rivers Conference rivals in a sectional semifinal Tuesday night, Feb. 25, in Baldwin.

Four straight goals lift Raiders

After Western Wisconsin took a brief 1-0 first period lead, Hudson responded with four unanswered goals, including two in the third period, to pull out the 4-1 victory.

Erin Huerta opened the scoring 2 minutes, 6 seconds into the game with an assist from Ellie Brice to give the Stars a 1-0 lead, but it took just 18 seconds for Hudson to answer when Leah Parker scored the first of her two goals with Avery Johnson and Nikki Olund assisting.

Hudson got the only goal of the second period off the stick of Quinn Winkoski with 2:45 remaining in the period with assists from Morgan Miller and Rose Giblin.

Parker picked up her second goal of the game on a power play with 7:05 left when she poked home a rebound of a Mallory Thompson shot before Thompson ended the scoring with 5:35 remaining with assists from Bayley Glasspoole and Winkoski.

Hudson goalie Alayna Kunshier finished with 24 saves and Stars’ goalie Caitlyn Erickson made 25 as the Raiders outshot the Stars 29-25.

Hudson improved to 10-12-1 with the win while Western Wisconsin’s season comes to an end with a record of 8-12-2.

Fusion shake stubborn Spartans

It wasn’t as easy as the first time St. Croix Valley faced Superior this season, but the second-seeded Fusion managed to hold off the No. 7 Spartans for a 3-1 victory at River Falls’ Wildcat Centre.

St. Croix Valley defeated Superior 8-1 in their only previous meeting this season Jan. 4 in River Falls, but were clinging to a 1-0 lead after one Thursday night thanks to a power play goal by Lilly Accola with assists from Amber DeLong and Abbie DeLong with 2:16 remaining.

Superior tied it up following a Fusion turnover deep in their own zone 6:29 into the second before Amber DeLong scored unassisted with three minutes left in the period to give the Fusion a 2-1 lead.

Abbie DeLong made the final 3-1 midway through the third with assists from Jadyn Erickson and Madyson Shew.

Fusion goalie Sydney Seeley finished with 17 saves as St. Croix Valley outshot Superior 35-18 while improving to 19-5-0. Superior ends its season with a record of 4-20-0.

The Fusion and Raiders will meet in a sectional semifinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Baldwin United Center. The winner will face either top-seeded Eau Claire or No. 5 Hayward in the sectional final Saturday, Feb. 29, at noon in Somerset.