RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- The River Falls boys’ hockey team scored in bunches in its WIAA Division 2 regional final at home against Viroqua Friday night, posting a 9-1 victory for its first playoff win since 2013.

The Wildcats got a hat trick from Tye Kusilek, two goals each from Joe Stoffel and Max Rotsaert, one goal from Jared Plackner, and Jackson Edelman’s first varsity goals to advance to the sectional semifinals against Somerset Tuesday, Feb. 25, at home.

Plackner and Stoffel scored 67 seconds apart early in the first period and Kusilek and Stoffel scored within 1 minute, 19 seconds of each other later in the period to stake River Falls to a 4-0 lead and they were off to the races.

It’s the first postseason win for River Falls since beating Barron in a first round game in 2013.

Wildcat head coach Brent Swnason said the Cats’ biggest challenge Friday night was staying focused.

“The hardest thing in a game like this is making sure the guys don’t get bad habits,” he said. “A game like that is about keeping them in it; keeping things crisp and not trying to dangle around everybody.”

The Wildcats’ opening goal came 1:28 into the game after a Viroqua defender fanned on a clearing pass and Plackner was there to snipe in the loose puck. Stoffel one-timed a centering pass from Teddy Norman 1:07 later to make it a 2-0 game.

Kusilek beat Viroqua goal JJ Hertel to a rebound for his first goal with 4:01 remaining in the first period before Stoffel’s slap shot from between the circles on a power play with 2:42 left made it a 4-0 game.

The Wildcats scored four more goals in the final four minutes of the second period, starting with Kusilek’s second goal of the game. Edelman’s first varsity goal came when he picked up the puck at his own blue line and took it the distance before cutting in front of the net and beating Hertel up high. Stoffel won the ensuing face-off, deked out two Viroqua defenders and rifled the puck over Hertel’s shoulder just 19 seconds later, before Kusilek finished off his hat trick to make it an 8-0 game.

Viroqua spoiled River Falls’ goalie Andrew Adermann’s shutout bid early in the third period before Rotsaert ended the scoring with his second goal of the game. Adermann finished with 21 saves in the win.

The second-seeded Wildcats, now 8-15-2, advanced to face Somerset No. 3 Somerset in a sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, in River Falls. The Spartans shut out Black River Falls 6-0 in their regional final and will take a record of 13-11-1 into their second meeting of the season with the Wildcats. Somerset scored with one second left in regulation to salvage a 4-4 tie with the Cats in their previous meeting Jan. 31 in Somerset.

“It will be nice to play Somerset at home,” Swanson said. “When we played up at their barn we were leading the whole game and they scored with one second left. So I think the guys are excited to get some revenge.”