The players on the New Richmond hockey team have dealt with changes all season, so not having head coach Zach Kier available for the WIAA Division 2 playoff opener at Rice Lake on Friday didn’t throw the Tigers off their game.

The Tigers and Rice Lake battled evenly throughout the game. The game was tied 1-1 with less than two minutes remaining. Rice Lake scored twice in the final 1:22 of the game to get a 3-1 win. With the win, the Warriors advance to the sectional semifinals, playing on Tuesday at top-seeded Amery.

Kier wasn’t available Friday night because he had a commitment to be the best man in his best friend’s wedding and Rice Lake wouldn’t agree to change the date of the game. Veteran assistant coach Ryan Kelly led the team Friday night.

“I’ve coached the majority of the seniors since they were Squirts, so they’re used to me,” Kelly said.

The Tigers knew Rice Lake’s best players were in their defensive corps and were expecting a low scoring game. The first period was scoreless, but the Warriors were called for a penalty in the closing moments of the period.

Kelly said he wanted the Tigers to put at least three shots on net in the power play at the start of the second period. That’s exactly what happened, and on the third shot, Mason Erickson was able to use a screen to get a shot past the Rice Lake goaltender.

Kelly said the Tigers had more scoring chances, but like the rest of their games over the past month, they couldn’t get any more shots past the goalie.

Rice Lake also had some quality scoring chances, but freshman Tiger goalie Blake Milton stood up to the challenge.

“Blake played out of his mind. That’s what you need in the playoffs,” Kelly said.

Kelly said the Tigers had an excellent week of practice heading into the playoffs, with the seniors leading the way.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the five seniors who are left,” Kelly said.

The Tigers finish the season with a 9-14 record.