RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- It wasn’t as easy as the first time the St. Croix Valley Fusion faced the Superior Spartans this season, but the second-seeded Fusion managed to hold off the No. 7 Spartans for a 3-1 victory in their girls’ hockey regional final at River Falls’ Wildcat Centre Thursday night.

St. Croix Valley defeated Superior 8-1 in their only previous meeting this season Jan. 4 in River Falls, but were clinging to a 1-0 lead after one Thursday night thanks to a power play goal by Lilly Accola with assists from Amber DeLong and Abbie DeLong with 2:16 remaining.

Superior tied it up following a Fusion turnover deep in their own zone 6:29 into the second before Amber DeLong scored unassisted with three minutes left in the period to give the Fusion a 2-1 lead.

Abbie DeLong made the final 3-1 midway through the third with assists from Jadyn Erickson and Madyson Shew.

Fusion goalie Sydney Seeley finished with 17 saves as St. Croix Valley outshot Superior 35-18 while improving to 19-5-0. Superior ends its season with a record of 4-20-0.

The Fusion faced off with Hudson in a sectional semifinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Baldwin United Center. The winner will face either top-seeded Eau Claire or No. 5 Hayward in the sectional final Saturday, Feb. 29, at noon in Somerset.