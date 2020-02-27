HUDSON, Wis.-- It looked like Tuesday night’s sectional semifinal at Gornick Arena between Hudson and Onalaska was going to be a blowout when the Raiders scored two goals in the first 1 minute, 6 seconds.

Onalaska made things interesting by pulling to within 3-2 early in the second period, but the Raiders scored the final two goals of the game to advance to their sixth straight sectional final with a 5-2 victory over the Hilltoppers.

Hudson will be going for its fifth straight state tournament appearance when it takes on Big Rivers Conference rival Chippewa Falls this Saturday at 2 p.m. at South Wood Arena in Wisconsin Rapids. The third-seeded Cardinals knocked off No. 2 Wausau West 8-1 in their sectional semifinal to advance.

Hudson and Chippewa Falls split two games during the regular season with the Cardinals winning 4-3 in Hudson Dec. 10 and the Raiders taking a 3-0 decision Jan. 16 in Chippewa Falls.

Hudson wasted no time getting on the board Tuesday night against Onalaska with Harvey Dove cashing in assists from Peyton Hanson and Sam Ross 26 seconds after the opening faceoff.

Max Giblin followed with an unassisted goal 1:06 into the game and the Raiders had a 2-0 lead while fans were still filing into the arena. Dove knocked home a rebound of a shot by Ross at the 6:30 mark before Onalaska got a power play goal with six minutes remaining in the period to make it a 3-1 game after one.

The Hilltoppers cut the lead to 3-2 1:52 into the second period but that’s as close as they could get. Hansen gave the Raiders a 4-2 cushion after two at the 9:04 mark of the second with assists from Ben Parent and Ross, and Nolan Wagner tallied a power play goal with four minutes remaining with Parent and Kolton Prater assisting to make the final 5-2.

Hudson goalie Alex Ripplinger finished with 22 saves as the Raiders outshot the Hilltoppers 38-24.