The Hastings Raiders boys’ hockey team was 17 minutes away from making the state tournament Thursday night in Rochester, but three unanswered goals by Lakeville South (one in overtime) sent the Raiders home as Section 1AA runners-up. Hastings went ahead 2-0 in the first period and had all the momentum heading into the second but struggled to generate offense the rest of the game. Lakeville South put the pressure on in the second period and broke through in the third to tie the game and send it to overtime, where a power-play goal just minutes in gave the Cougars the win.

Hastings finishes the 2019-2020 season with a 19-6-3 overall record and 2-1 in the playoffs which included high-scoring wins over Farmington (7-5) and Lakeville North (6-4). The Raiders had not played in a section championship game since 2011-2012 when they lost to Eagan 10-1 in Section 3AA. Hastings has not made the state tournament since 2001, which was their fourth in a row from 1998-2001. This is the second year in a row the Raiders have lost to Lakeville South in the section playoffs. The Cougars have gone on to state both years.

Hastings weathered a barrage by Lakeville South to start the game with the Cougars racking up five or six shots on goal before the Raiders registered their first. However, from there Hastings struck as senior Griffin Wise scored 6 minutes, 21 seconds into the game, assisted by sophomore Jake Harris. With less than 2 minutes remaining in the first period, senior Chase Freiermuth put the Raiders up 2-1 with an unassisted goal where he wrapped around the net to slip the puck into the net. Hastings led 2-0 after the first period with Lakeville South holding a 14-11 shot advantage.

The Raiders had all the momentum heading into the second, but that dissipated when senior Alex Foster took a 2 minute holding penalty just 38 seconds into the period. Hastings killed the Cougars’ power play but they seemed to be on the back foot for almost all 17 minutes. The Raiders took two more penalties during the period which didn’t help, but they still led 2-0 heading into the third. However, Lakeville South racked up the shots in the period with a 20-2 advantage for a total of 34-13.

The third period saw some good back-and-forth play, but Hastings’ penalty bugl came back to bite them as Lakeville South finally converted on the power play to cut the Raiders lead to 2-1 on a goal by Jack Malinski. With under 4 minutes left to play, Cam Boche tied the game for the Cougars to send it to overtime. Lakeville South held a 46-19 shot advantage during regulation and only committed one penalty to Hastings’ five.

The Raiders managed just one shot on goal in the overtime period before they were called for their sixth penalty of the game and 12 seconds into the power play Cade Ahrenholz won it for the Cougars to send them to their second-straight state tournament.

Junior goalie Tyler McCarville was a standout for Hastings in goal as he racked up 46 saves on 49 shots faced, including some big ones in the second and third periods. Freiermuth’s first-period goal was his fourth of the playoffs to go along with three assists for seven points in three games. He trailed only junior Jonathon Peine, who had five goals and three assists during the playoffs including a hat trick in the first game over Farmington.

Check back this weekend for comments from head coach Adam Welch.