RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- Somerset’s Beaudee Smith scored 12 seconds into overtime to give the Spartans a 3-2 victory over River Falls in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal Thursday night in River Falls.

The victory means the Spartans will be playing on their home ice Saturday in the sectional final against Menomonie for the chance to advance to the WIAA State Tournament for the first time in program history.

Smith’s game-winner came after River Falls came back from one-goal deficits twice to tie the score, the second time on a hard wrist shot by Max Rotsaert that deflected off and over Spartan goalie Kaleb Bents’ shoulder with 4 minutes, 26 seconds remaining.

Both teams had chances in the final two minutes. River Falls’ goalie Andrew Adermann stopped a hard-angle shot by Smith then slid across the crease to kick away the rebound attempt, and the Bents stopped two point blank shots by River Falls’ Cole Evavold before Wildcat Stefan Klechefski’s slap shot went off the crossbar and out of play with 49 seconds remaining.

Somerset’s AJ Simpkins won the overtime faceoff and Smith picked up the puck and skated through the Wildcat defense before stuffing a shot between the left post and Adermann’s pad for the game winner.

Both goalies shined in the first period to keep the game scoreless before Smith gathered up a loose puck and banged it into the net to give the Spartans a 1-0 lead 21 seconds into the second period.

River Falls answered three minutes later when Tye Kusilek redirected a pass from Joe Stoffel for a power play goal to make it a 1-1 game after two.

Simpkins put back a rebound of a shot by Smith 51 seconds into the third period, with Brock Sawicki also assisting, to give Somerset it’s second lead of the game but Kusilek skated through the Spartan defense, cut in front of the net and rifled a shot that bounced off and over Bents with 4:26 remaining to force overtime. Ethan Hull and Noah LaVold earned assists on the play.

The third-seeded Spartans will face off against No. 5 Menomonie in the sectional title game at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Somerset Civic Center. Menomonie upset too seeded Baldwin-Woodville 3-2 in overtime in their sectional semifinal Tuesday night in Baldwin.

The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to the WIAA State Tournament March 5-7 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Madison.