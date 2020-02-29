“I just heard them yell ‘Leah!’ And I passed it over to her and it went in,” the Hudson junior said. “It was awesome.

Olund set up Leah Parker for a shorthanded goal 4 minutes, 37 seconds into the third period that proved to be the game winner in the Raiders’ 2-1 victory over the Eau Claire Area Stars in a WIAA girls’ hockey sectional final Saturday afternoon in Somerset.

“That was a big momentum change,” Hudson coach Matt Szypura said. “It was back and forth, penalties everywhere and special teams coming into play. Just to get a break like that, and to capitalize on it and weather the storm a little longer. Because they were sending everything. It was a good team win.”

All three goals in the game came from special teams, beginning with Taylor Wandschneider’s unassisted goal on a Hudson power play 2:35 into the second period to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead.

Hudson killed off back-to-back penalties that resulted in a 5-on-3 Stars’ power play for a 59 second span midway through the period, and came up empty on a power play of their own to take a 1-0 lead into the locker room at the second intermission.

Hudson was whistled for its fourth penalty of the game 4:08 into the third period. But Olund poked the puck away from a Stars’ attacker at her own blue line, gathered it up along the boards at center ice and found Parker in stride behind an Eau Claire defender to put the Raiders up 2-0 just 29 seconds later.

Eau Claire got a power play goal at the 8:04 mark of the third to make it a 2-1 game, and Hudson couldn’t capitalize on its fourth power play of the game with five minutes remaining and the Stars called a time out with 1:37 left with hopes of pulling goaltender Alesha Smith for an extra attacker. But the Raiders maintained enough pressure to keep Smith in the crease until the final buzzer to earn their second straight trip to state.

“That was our goal,” Szypura said. “Keep the gas pedal down and don’t give them that chance to pull their goaltender and get an extra man on top of us.”

Hudson goalie Alayna Kunshier finished with 20 saves and Smith made 13 as the Stars outshot the Raiders 21-15.

It was the sixth straight win for the Raiders, who entered the postseason with a record of 10-12-1 and the No. 3 seed before beating No. 6 Western Wisconsin, No. 2 St. Croix Valley and No. 1 Eau Claire on their way to state. Hudson lost to Xavier 6-5 in double overtime in the 2019 state title game.

Szypura said all the ups and downs of the regular season are paying off now.

“We do have a tough schedule and it didn’t really go the way we wanted,” he noted. “And there was a lot of adversity we faced too with injuries. You could try and explain it all you want, but it’s a journey and it’s all about the destination. And we’re going to where we want to go now.”

The Raiders will open state tournament play with a semifinal game Thursday, March 5, at either 4 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Madison. The girls state championship game is scheduled for Saturday, March 7 at noon.