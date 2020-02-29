The Somerset hockey team is bound for the WIAA State Championships for the first time in program history.

The Spartans locked up their place in the state tournament by defeating Menomonie 3-2 in the Division 2 sectional title game, which was played Saturday at the Somerset Ice Arena.

Senior Jordan Brown scored Somerset’s first two goals. The Spartans led 2-1 after the second period, but Menomonie used a five-on-three power play at the start of the third period to tie the score. Junior Antonio Gomez scored the go-ahead goal for the Spartans with 3:36 remaining. Owen McDonough broke out on a two-on-one break, getting the ball to Gomez who was streaking down the left side alone. From just above the faceoff dot, Gomez unleashed a backhander that found the far upper corner of the net.

The goal sparked the Spartans, who kept the puck out of their defensive zone virtually all of the remaining game time.

Somerset improves to 14-11-1 for the season with the victory. Seeding for the state tournament is scheduled to be completed on Sunday. The other three teams that qualified for state in Division 2 are Northland Pines, St. Mary Springs and Rice Lake.

The chance to compete at state comes in the 40th year of the Somerset Hockey Association. Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson and assistant coach Ryan Dalzell have been involved for most of those years. They began playing Spartan hockey as kindergarten students in 1984-85. Gilkerson has been a coach for 17 seasons, this is his 15th as varsity coach. Somerset became a high school team in 1987 and the Somerset indoor arena was constructed in 1996.

This was a very difficult week for the Spartans off the ice. Nine of the team members attend school at St. Croix Falls. When two St. Croix Falls students were killed in a car accident last Friday, Feb. 21, it affected all of the team members. The sectional semifinal game against River Falls was moved from Tuesday to Thursday, with the Spartans attending the memorial service for the two St. Croix Falls students as a team.

The shift of the semifinal game to Thursday meant the winner would have two less days to prepare for Saturday’s title game. Gilkerson said it showed, as the Spartans didn’t appear to have the usual spring in their legs.

Gilkerson said Somerset and Menomonie play similar styles, as hard working teams that need to grind out their goals. Somerset had an ace in the net, with junior Kaleb Bents stopping 28 of the 30 shots he faced. Somerset’s players also sacrificed their bodies, to block numerous Menomonie shots during the game.

Two Middle Border Conference teams, Amery and Baldwin-Woodville, began the Division 2 tournament as top seeds in their section. Both were upset along the way, but Somerset, which finished fourth in the MBC, is the team advancing to the state tournament.

This is the first year that the WIAA is holding the boys’ hockey tournament in two divisions. When it was announced the tournament was splitting into two divisions to give smaller schools a better chance to reach state, the wheels immediately went into action in Somerset. Gilkerson said the Spartans practiced together last June and July, where the team began the progress that continued throughout the season.

“This is what we dreamt about,” Gilkerson said. “It took awhile for things to come together.”

Gilkerson told the team a month ago he had a dream. The dream had the Spartans facing St. Mary Springs at the state tournament. The Spartans made his dream come true.

“I’m so proud of these guys. At some point, they became accountable for themselves,” Gilkerson said. “It’s believing and having faith that it can happen.”







