WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis.-- The Hudson boys’ hockey team’s bid for a fifth straight trip to the WIAA State Tournament was cut short Saturday when the top-seeded Raiders dropped a 2-1 decision to No. 3 Chippewa Falls in the sectional final in Wisconsin Rapids.

Chippewa Falls’ Cole Bowe scored a power play goal 3 minutes, 7 seconds into the third period and Hudson had two pucks hit the post down the stretch as the Cardinals’ hung on for their first sectional title in 21 years. Hudson had reached the state tournament the past four years, winning back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 2018.

After a scoreless and penalty-free first period, Hudson went on its only power play of the game 2:44 into the second period and James Fremling capitalized by putting back his own rebound with 26 seconds remaining in the Cardinal penalty to give Hudson a 1-0 lead.

Chippewa Falls answered with an even strength goal just over a minute later and Raider goalie Alex Ripplinger came up with a series of big saves, including stopping a pair of point-blank shots late in the period, to keep the score deadlocked.

Hudson took a penalty two minutes into the third period and Bowe scored midway through the Cardinal power play to put Chippewa up 2-1.

Hudson nearly tied it midway through the third period but Sam Ross’ shot from the left point banged off the left post. The Raiders had another shot hit the post with just over three minutes remaining and pulled Ripplinger for an extra skater with 2:09 left but were unable to get the equalizer.

Ripplinger finished with 21 saves and Cardinal goalie Bridger Fizmer made 24 saves as the Raiders outshot the Cardinals 25-23.

It was the third meeting between the Big Rivers Conference rivals after splitting during the regular season.