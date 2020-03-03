ANDOVER, Minn. -- For the first time in school history, Andover High School will be among the teams competing for the 2020 Minnesota state boys' hockey tournament title.

The No. 1-ranked Huskies boys look to replicate the feat of the girls' team, which beat Edina last month for a state title.

Both teams feature a member of the Kaiser family.

Wyatt Kaiser is the top-rated high school hockey player in the state of Minnesota this season by NHL Central Scouting. His sister, Madison, is a sophomore and committed to play college hockey for the Minnesota Gophers after high school.