ANDOVER, Minn. -- For the first time in school history, Andover High School will be among the teams competing for the 2020 Minnesota state boys' hockey tournament title.
The No. 1-ranked Huskies boys look to replicate the feat of the girls' team, which beat Edina last month for a state title.
Both teams feature a member of the Kaiser family.
Wyatt Kaiser is the top-rated high school hockey player in the state of Minnesota this season by NHL Central Scouting. His sister, Madison, is a sophomore and committed to play college hockey for the Minnesota Gophers after high school.
