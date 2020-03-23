HUDSON, Wis.-- First-year Hudson head coach Jake Drewiske was named the 2019-20 Big Rivers Conference Boys Hockey Coach of the Year and senior forward Peyton Hanson was named the Player of the Year to headline a list of seven players named to All-BRC teams by the conference coaches.

Hanson, sophomore Max Giblin and senior James Fremling were all named to the all-conference first team. Junior forward Sam Ross and junior goalie Alex Ripplinger earned spots on the second team while senior defenseman Kolton Prater and senior forward Harvey Dove received honorable mention.

Drewiske was named the BRC Coach of the Year for guiding the Raiders to their fourth conference title in four years.

“In order to accomplish something like that you have to have a good group of players and a good coaching staff, and I had both,” Drewiske said. “It’s neat to get though because it says a lot about the team and the coaching staff.”

Hanson led the BRC in scoring this season with a total of 55 points (28 goals, 27 assists). He recorded a team-high four game-winning goals while averaging two points per game.

Giblin had a breakout sophomore season by leading the team in assists with 28. He added seven goals to tie Ross (9 goals, 26 assists) for second on the team in scoring with 35 points while Fremling registered seven goals and 15 assists from his blue line position.

Drewiske said Fremling was a perfect example of hard work paying off.

“He didn’t get the ice time he wanted last year but he used that as motivation his senior season,” the coach noted. “What a jump.”

Ripplinger posted a record of 15-5 in his first varsity season with a 1.56 goals against average, a .905 save percentage and four shutouts, while Dove finished with 15 goals, including a team-high five on the power play, while dishing out four assists. Prater was recognized as one of the top defenders in the league while recording one goal and five assists.

Hudson won the BRC title with a record of 10-2-0 while going 19-5-0 overall.