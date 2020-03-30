HUDSON, Wis.-- Fifteen year-old Isaac Howard of Hudson has accepted and signed an offer to join the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) after leading Team USA to a silver medal at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, Switzerland Jan. 18-22.

Howard scored seven goals in four games for Team USA, including back-to-back hat tricks in a 7-5 victory over Finland and an 8-2 win over Switzerland in the group round, and tallied the game-winning goal in Team USA’s 2-1 victory over Canada in the semifinals to become the first man ever to score more than six goals at Youth Olympic Games. Team USA lost to Russia 4-0 in the gold medal game.

Howard spent his first eight years of hockey playing in the Hudson Hockey Association and is currently in his second year at Shattuck-St. Mary's Prep School in Faribault, Minn. A member of Shattuck- St. Mary's U16 team, he registered 23 goals and 23 assists in 32 games this season to earn a spot on the Team USA Youth Olympic Team. He has verbally committed to play Division I college hockey at defending back-to-back national champion University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Howard will be leaving Shattuck St. Mary's and moving to Plymouth, Mich. to join the 2020-21 U.S. National Under-17 Team.

The NTDP is a two-year residency program for high-performance players that is located at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth.

The Under-17 Team plays in the United States Hockey League, the only Tier I junior hockey league in the United States, as well as against select competition in the North American Hockey League and Minnesota Elite League. Each season, the U17 Team also competes in three international tournaments.

The team's first international competition will take place in Charlottetown and Summerside, Prince Edward Island, where they will compete in the 2020 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in November.

Last season USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program set a new NHL and program record by having 17 overall players selected directly from the NTDP at the 2019 NHL Draft at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.