RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- Two UW-River Falls women’s hockey players and one member of the men’s team have been honored as first team 2019-20 CCM Hockey/American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) All-Americans.

Sophomore forward Abigail Stowe of Eau Claire and senior defenseman Hailey Herdine of Maple Grove, Minn. were named to the CCM/AHCA women’s first team while junior defenseman Christian Hausinger of Anchorage, Alaska earned a spot on the men’s team.

Stow led the WIAC in total points this season with 41 and was second in goals with 24. She ranked third in NCAA Division III for goals per game (0.89) and fifth in points per game (1.52).

Herdine led the WIAC in points for a defenseman with 31, including a conference-high 25 assists. She finished 12th in the country in assists per game with 0.83.

Hausinger, who recently was the first Falcon in program history to receive the WIAC Men’s Player of the Year award, topped the WIAC with 36 points and 26 assists, while ranking 10th with 10 goals. He is the only player from the west region to be named to the CCM/AHCA men’s first team.

The Falcon women posted a record of 22-5-2 this season while earning head coach Joe Cranston his 400th career victory in a 4-1 win over Gustavus Adolphus in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. It was the 11th straight NCAA Tournament appearance for the Falcons.

The UWRF men finished 16-10-3 overall and advanced to the semifinals of the WIAC Tournament.