RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- Former St. Croix Valley Fusion and University of Wisconsin standout Maddie Rowe of River Falls was selected on the second day of the National Women's Hockey League (NWHL) draft by the Minnesota Whitecaps April 30.

Rowe, who played both defense and forward in four seasons at Wisconsin, was the 28th overall pick in the draft.

Thirty players were selected by the league's five teams. Players had to register as being interested in joining the NWHL to be picked.

The Whitecaps, the 2019 NWHL champions, were set to face the Boston Pride in the Isobel Cup Final on March 13, but the game was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The team plays its home games at TRIA Rink in St. Paul.

Rowe’s senior season at Wisconsin was cut short before the Badgers’ 2020 NCAA quarterfinal game against Clarkson March 14. Despite the cancellation of the NCAA tournament the Badgers still managed to end the season ranked No. 2 overall, behind only Cornell.

Rowe helped the Badgers win their fifth national title in program history as a junior in 2019. She appeared in 152 games in her four-year career at Wisconsin, totalling 11 goals and 19 assists, including seven goals and 12 assists as a sophomore in 2017-18.

Rowe played in all 36 games this season, helping Wisconsin to a WCHA regular season title while recording two goals and three assists and finishing among the team leaders in blocked shots with 31.

A 2016 graduate of River Falls High School, Rowe was a four-year starter for the St. Croix Valley Fusion, earning Wisconsin Girls Hockey Coaches Association All-State and All-Big Rivers Conference First Team honors three straight years while winning back-to-back BRC Player of the Year awards.

As a senior in 2016 she received the Molly Engstrom Award, which goes to Wisconsin's top female high school defender, while being named to the USA Today All-USA Girls Hockey Second Team.

Rowe finished her high school career with 218 points (109 goals, 109 assists) in 218 games. She is the Fusion’s all-time leader in assists and second all-time in goals and total points.

She also played with the U19 Minnesota Blades that won the 2015 Wisconsin NIT Championships, skated at three USA Hockey National Player Development camps (2012, 2013 and 2014) and participated in the 2015 USA Hockey U-18 Top 66 Camp.