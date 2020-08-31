RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- River Falls’ Wildcat Centre didn’t win the grand prize in the Kraft HockeyVille USA 2020 contest but it will still receive $10,000 in rink upgrades and $10,000 worth of new hockey equipment from the National Hockey League Players’ Association Goals and Dreams fund.

River Falls was one of four finalists along with East Grand Forks Civic Center in East Grand Forks, Minn.; El Paso Event Center in El Paso, Texas; and Wichita Ice Center in Wichita, Kan., competing to become Kraft Hockeyville USA 2020 with a grand prize of $150,000 in rink upgrades and a chance to host a National Hockey League preseason game.

Online voting took place from 6 a.m. Aug. 29 through 10 a.m. Aug. 30 and the winner was announced Sunday night during the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs.

El Paso County Coliseum earned the top prize of $150,000 in upgrades while the First Prize rink, East Grand Forks Civic Center, will receive $30,000 worth. The two second prize winners-- Wildcat Centre in River Falls and Wichita Ice Center in Wichita, will each receive $10,000 in rink upgrades.

All four finalists will also receive $10,000 worth of new hockey equipment from the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund.

Every year since 2015 Kraft Heinz, along with the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), sponsors the competition to support local youth hockey associations. Local communities submit their story on why their rink should be honored and through social media earn digital rally points to determine the four finalists.