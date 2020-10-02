RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- St. Croix Valley Fusion girls’ hockey coach Matt Cranston has been selected by the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association as the recipient of the 2019-20 NFHS Coaches Association Girls Hockey Coach of the Year Award for Wisconsin.

Cranston guided the Fusion, a cooperative girls’ hockey team consisting of players mainly from River Falls, Baldwin-Woodville, and St. Croix Central high schools, to a 19-5-0 record and Big Rivers Conference title in 2019-20. He was previously named the 2019-20 WHCA District 1 Coach of the Year.

Cranston has coached the Fusion since the team’s inception in 2006, leading the team to seven Big Rivers Conference championships, four sectional championships and three state titles. He earned his 250th career coaching victory in the Fusion’s 3-1 victory over Princeton, Minn. in the team’s 2019-20 season opener last Dec. 22.

By being selected as NFHS Coaches Association Girls Hockey Coach of the Year Award for Wisconsin, Cranston will now be considered for sectional and national coach of the year recognition.

Award recipients are selected based upon a variety of criteria including their coaching record, background, coaching honors, and involvement in community and school organizations.

Each year approximately 1,000 coaches are recognized at the state level, 168 coaches are recognized at the sectional level and 21 coaches are recognized at the national level. Wisconsin coaches are members of Section 4, which represents the states of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and Wisconsin.