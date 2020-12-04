HUDSON, Wis.-- The Western Wisconsin Stars have had no trouble scoring goals through their first three games of the season.

The Stars have scored at least six goals in each game, including a 7-2 victory over Hudson Thursday night, Dec. 3. The Raiders ended the Stars’ season last year with a 4-1 victory in the regional finals on their way to reaching the WIAA state semifinals.

Western Wisconsin, a Somerset-based co-op consisting of players from Somerset, New Richmond, St. Croix Falls and Amery, opened the season with an 8-1 victory over Viroqua Saturday, Nov. 28 and defeated Hayward 6-1 Tuesday, Dec. 1 before Thursday night’s 7-2 win at Hudson. They’ll play their fourth game in eight days when they travel to Wisconsin Rapids to face the Wisconsin Valley Union co-op Saturday night, Dec. 5.

Thursday night’s game in Hudson was a tight one until the Stars scored six goals in the final nine minutes to break things open.

Western Wisconsin opened the scoring when Brynn Connors took a pass from Emi Emahiser in the slot and scored a power play goal with 5 minutes, 47 seconds left in the first period.

Hudson knotted things up 2:20 into the second period when Nikki Olund was stopped on a breakaway but was able to gather up her own rebound and slide the puck to a trailing Leah Parker, who flipped it over fallen Stars’ goalie Lauren Sobczak.

But the third period belonged to the Stars as Ellie Brice continued her hot start to the season by accounting for four of the Stars’ six goals. Madison Trautmiller and Makena Ducklow added a goal and assist apiece and Erin Huerta picked up two assists while Josie Sawicki and Brooke Olson had one assist each.

Sobczak finished with 15 saves as the Stars outhsout the Raiders 38-17, including 18-3 in the third period.

Brice scored six goals and Huerta accounted for the other two in the Stars’ 8-1 season-opening victory over Viroqua Nov. 28 in Somerset. Emma Larkowski dished out three assists and Emahiser had two while Sawicki, Trautmiller, Alise Wiehl and Alaina Smith picked up one apiece. Emaliya Schultz made eight saves in net as Western Wisconsin outshot Viroqua 56-9.

Tuesday night, Dec. 1 in Somerset, Brice had two goals and three assists, Huerta and Olson had a goal and assist each, and Wiehl and Connors added a goal apiece in a 6-1 victory over Hayward. Sobczak made nine saves as the Stars outshot the Hurricanes 31-10.