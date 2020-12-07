SOMERSET, Wis. -- The Somerset boys’ hockey team has been on both sides of one-goal games two weeks into the season.

After winning their season-opener against the Northwest Iceman (Barron co-op) 2-1 the day after Thanksgiving, the Spartans found themselves on the other end of identical scores against Hayward and Baldwin-Woodville last week before dropping a 6-1 decision to Hudson Saturday night.

The 2-1 loss at Hayward Tuesday night, Dec. 1, came in overtime after Owen McDonough knotted the score midway through the third period with assists from AJ Simpkins and Abe Sirek. But Hayward got the game-winning goal on its seventh shot of the extra session at the 5 minute, 24 second mark to hand the Spartans their first loss of the season.

Somerset goalie Kaleb Bents finished with 30 saves as the Hurricanes outshot the Spartans 32-22.

Two nights later at home against Baldwin-Woodville, Brock Sawicki scored a power play goal 1:01 into the second period but it wasn’t enough to erase the Blackhawks two-goal lead and the Spartans dropped their second straight 2-1 decision.

Sirek and Simpkins picked up assists on Sawicki’s goal and Bents made 20 saves as Baldwin-Woodville outshot Somerset 22-18.

The Spartans visited Hudson for a hastily scheduled game Saturday night to face a Raider team that had put 19 pucks in the net in their first two games. Bents and the Spartans held high-scoring Hudson to six goals, four of those coming in the first period, in a 6-1 loss.

Simpkins accounted for the lone Somerset goal at the 11:50 mark of the second period with an assist from McDonough and Bents made 33 saves as the Raiders outshot the Spartans 39-10.

After hosting Altoona Tuesday night, Dec. 8, the Spartans will travel to Cumberland to face the Northwest Iceman for the second time this season Thursday, Dec. 10. They’ll return home to host Ashland Saturday, Dec. 12, at 4 p.m.