As January breaks in a new calendar year, so too will it bring a new season to the National Women’s Hockey League — a six-team professional league with five teams in the U.S. and one in Toronto. One of those six teams is St. Paul’s own Minnesota Whitecaps. And one of its players this year is Red Wing’s own, Rose Alleva.

Alleva will be in her second stint with the team as they are set to begin play Jan. 23. She played with the Whitecaps from 2015-2017, before playing two years in the now defunct Canadian Women’s Hockey League. The folding of the CWHL brought her back stateside to play with the Whitecaps last year on a one-year deal. The Whitecaps announced Alleva’s resigning Oct. 27, before anyone knew if and how the season would play out. Earlier this month, the league unveiled its plan.

The two-week season will consist of each team playing each other once, after which a playoff round will determine the four semifinal teams. The semifinal round and the Isobel Cup Final will be single elimination and end Feb. 5. All of the games will be played at Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, New York, and all of the games are subject to change as the season nears.

Even with unknowns still circulating around the season, Alleva said she’s excited to have another chance at playing for the Whitecaps.

“I've always had it on my radar, and the girls on our team are great,” she said. “They’re the reason why I keep coming back to the rink for practice.”

Last year Alleva played in 17 games and had two penalty minutes as a defenseman. During her two years in the CWHL she recorded one goal and four assists in 41 games with the Vanke Rays.

Prior to her professional career, she was a Ms. Hockey finalist her senior year in Red Wing, and a three-time all-state and five-time all-conference selection. She left the Wingers as its most decorated girls’ hockey athlete and rewrote the record books as the all-time leading scorer — a record now held by current University of Minnesota forward Taylor Heise.

She then played hockey for Princeton where she recorded 39 points in four seasons.

Alleva said she credits her time as a Winger for her accomplishments on the ice now as a professional.

“My experiences from growing up here in Red Wing have built me up to the person that I am now,” she said. “Definitely that has opened doors for me and hopefully will continue to do so in the future. Red Wing has always been home to me and has had a special place in my heart.”

But, if all goes to plan, her home for two weeks in January and February will be Lake Placid, where she hopes to bring the Isobel Cup back to Minnesota.