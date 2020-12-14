SOMERSET, Wis.-- Nothing better than snapping a three-game losing streak by winning three games in a row.

That’s what the Somerset boys’ hockey team did last week, beginning with a 6-0 shutout over Regis/Altoona/McDonnell Tuesday, Dec. 8 and continuing with a 2-1 win over the Northwest Iceman (Barron co-op) Thursday and an 8-2 victory over Ashland Saturday.

The three wins put the Spartans back over .500 on the season at 4-3 heading into a Middle Border Conference matchup with Amery Thursday night, Dec. 17.

Last Tuesday at home, Spartan goalie Kaleb Bents stopped all 26 shots he faced and Owen McDonough netted a hat trick in a 6-0 victory over Regis/Altoona/McDonnell.

McDonough’s first goal of the game came on a power play just over 10 minutes in with assists from AJ Simpkins and Brock Sawicki. Jacob Dafoe scored five minutes later with an assist from Kieran Dafoe to put the Spartans up 2-0 after one.

McDonough struck again 22 seconds into the second period with Sawicki and Corey Rose assisting before Simpkins netted a shorthanded goal with an assist from McDonough at the 9:14 mark. McDonough finished off his hat trick with under a minute remaining in the period with assists from Ben Myers and Jon Brown to make it a 5-0 game after two.

Simpkins’ second goal of the game, assisted by Meyers and Brown, midway through the third period made the final 6-0.

Thursday night in Cumberland, Noah Bailey and McDonough staked the Spartans to a two-goal first period lead and they held on to defeat the Icemen for the second time this season, 2-1.

Bailey’s goal came unassisted at the 13:39 mark while McDonough was assisted by Simpkins at 16:43. Bents finished with 19 saves as the Spartans outshot the Icemen 28-20.

The Spartans ended the week with an 8-2 victory over Ashland Saturday at home.

McDonough posted his second four-point game of the week with another hat trick and assist and Simpkins and Antonio Gomez had a goal and three assists apiece while Sawicki, Owen Parnell and Michael Shannon scored a goal each. Myers picked up two assists in the win and Brown, Bailey, Malachy Driscoll and Abe Sirek had one assist each while Bents made 14 saves.

Somerset outshot Ashland 39-16.

Hudson sees three games canceled

The Hudson boys’ hockey team saw its three games canceled due to COVID concerns last week and is scheduled to return to the ice Tuesday night, Dec. 15, at home against Rice Lake.

The Raider games scheduled for Monday, Dec. 7 against Eau Claire North, Thursday, Dec. 10 against Wausau West and Saturday, Dec. 12, at the University School of Milwaukee were all postponed last week.

River Falls and New Richmond meanwhile are scheduled to hit the ice for the first time this season Thursday night, Dec. 17 with River Falls at home against Rice Lake and New Richmond hosting Baldwin-Woodville. Both school districts had placed a pause on the start of winter activities through Dec. 7 and each sport needs a mandated number of practice days before beginning competition.

The Wildcats and Tigers will play each other Saturday night, Dec. 19, in New Richmond.