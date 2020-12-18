NEW RICHMOND, Wis.-- The New Richmond boys’ hockey team looked in midseason form in its long-awaited first game of the season Thursday night, Dec. 17, against Baldwin-Woodville.

Easton Schmidt tallied two goals and Blake Milton stopped all 22 shots he faced as the Tigers shut out the Blackhawks 4-0.

“Pretty complete game by our guys,” Tiger coach Zach Kier said. “Had the puck most of the game, which is something we are preaching- puck possession. Awesome amount of blocked shots and we grinded out a solid win for our first game of the season.”

Baldwin-Woodville entered the game with a record of 4-1 and outshot the Tigers 10-5 in a scoreless first period. But the Tigers fired 21 shots on goal in the second period with the first goal of the game coming from Brock Unger with an assist from Catcher Langeness at the 6 minute, 40 second mark.

Schmidt scored his first goal with Mason Erickson assisting four minutes later to make it a 2-0 game after two.

Erickson extended the Tiger lead to 3-0 three minutes into the third with assists from Tucker Erickson and Ben Hahn before Schmidt ended the scoring with an unassisted goal with two minutes remaining.

The Tigers finished with a 36-22 shots on goal advantage. They will host River Falls Saturday night, Dec. 19. The Wildcats are coming off a 6-2 loss to Rice Lake Thursday night.