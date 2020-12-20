NEW RICHMOND, Wis.-- The New Richmond boys’ hockey team looked in midseason form in its first two games of the season last week.

Two weeks after the scheduled start to the season, the Tigers finally hit the ice against Baldwin-Woodville Thursday, Dec. 17, and came away with a 4-0 victory. Saturday at home against River Falls, they erased a 1-0 first period deficit with seven unanswered goals for a 7-1 win over the Wildcats.

Easton Schmidt tallied two goals and Blake Milton stopped all 22 shots he faced in the Tigers’ 4-0 shutout of the Blackhawks Thursday.

“Pretty complete game by our guys,” Tiger coach Zach Kier said. “Had the puck most of the game, which is something we are preaching- puck possession. Awesome amount of blocked shots and we grinded out a solid win for our first game of the season.”

While it was the Tigers’ first game of the season, Baldwin-Woodville entered the game with a record of 4-1 and outshot the Tigers 10-5 in a scoreless first period. But the Tigers fired 21 shots on goal in the second period and got their first goal from Brock Unger with an assist from Catcher Langeness at the 6 minute, 40 second mark. Schmidt scored with an assist from Mason Erickson four minutes later to make it a 2-0 game after two.

Erickson extended the Tiger lead to 3-0 three minutes into the third with assists from Tucker Erickson and Ben Hahn, before Schmidt ended the scoring with an unassisted goal with two minutes remaining.

The Tigers finished with a 36-22 shots on goal advantage.

Saturday River Falls got a goal from Matthew Marsolek on its second shot of the game and led 1-0 at the end of one despite being outshot by New Richmond 19-2 in the first period. Dylan Rach picked up an assist on the Wildcat goal.

It was all Tigers after that as they scored four goals in the second period and three power play goals in the third for a 7-1 win.

Unger tied it up with an unassisted power play goal two minutes into the second period before Ryder Flatten scored the first of his three goals, with Mason Erickson and Tucker Erickson assisting, just over three minutes later.

Unger’s second goal of the game at the 8:02 mark came off assists from Flatten and Hahn before Caden McDonald scored a shorthanded goal at the 10:16 mark, with an assist from Hahn, to put the Tigers up 4-1 after two.

Flatten scored a pair of power play goals in the third period, sandwiched around a power play goal by Langeness, to make the final 7-1. Mason Erickson, Tucker Erickson, Unger and Brayden Cunningham all had assists in the period.

Milton finished with 13 saves while River Falls’ goalie Andrew Adermann stopped 45 of the 52 shots he faced, including a penalty shot late in the second period. The Wildcats were whistled for 13 penalties in the game while New Richmond was called for seven.

The Tiger are scheduled to visit Rice Lake Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Wildcats drop opener to Rice Lake

River Falls was coming off a 6-2 loss to Rice Lake in their season opener two nights earlier at home.

The Warriors, ranked No. 3 in Division 2 in last week’s Wisconsin Prep Hockey poll, scored three goals in the first period and two in the second to take a 5-0 lead before Teddy Norman spoiled the shut out 3:43 into the third period with an assist from Grady Nygaard. Austin Harer scored an unassisted goal two minutes later to make it a 5-2 game but that’s as close as the Wildcats could get.

Adermann finished with 38 saves as Rice Lake outshot River Falls 44-14.

The Wildcats are scheduled to host a pair of Eau Claire teams this week with Eau Claire North on the docket Tuesday night, Dec. 22, and Eau Claire Memorial visiting for a matinee Wednesday, Dec. 23.