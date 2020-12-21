HUDSON, Wis.-- Hudson boys’ hockey coach Davis Drewiske let his team enjoy Saturday’s win over Green Bay Notre Dame over the weekend, but Monday it was back to work.

The Raiders won three more games last week, including a 6-0 shutout of Big Rivers Conference rival Eau Claire Memorial Thursday at home and a 6-1 road victory Saturday at Green Bay Notre Dame.

Green Bay Notre Dame entered Saturday’s game as the top-ranked Division 1 team in the state, while Hudson was No. 2. That’s likely to change when the new state rankings come out this week, but Drewiske said he didn’t want the Raiders to get too far ahead of themselves.

“I think we do have a good group of leaders on our team and veterans to help police that,” Drewiske said Monday morning. “We’re just trying to let them enjoy it on the bus ride home and yesterday, but today, we’re turning the page and getting ready for what I'm sure will be a tough game tomorrow.”

That game will be another BRC matchup at Chippewa Falls, who routed Menomonie in their delayed season opener Friday night, 11-1. Hudson, meanwhile, is 6-0 after wins over Rice Lake, Eau Claire Memorial and Notre Dame last week and have outscored their opponents 42-4. But Drewiske is still preaching the one-game-at-a-time approach.

“We just have to be ready to go when the puck drops,” he said. “I'm sure Memorial and Notre Dame are going to continue to get better, we're going to continue to get better as well. So we don't need to get too full of ourselves.”

Saturday in Green Bay, the Raiders jumped on Notre Dame for three first period goals Matthew Mauer, Nick Jilek and Mason Baker. Sam Ross added a power play goal early in the second period and Max Giblin and Zach Kochendorfer found the back of the net in the third before Notre Dame spoiled the shutout with a power play goal with just under three minutes remaining.

Ross and Jilek contributed a pair of assists each in the win and Kochendorfer, Mauer and Baker had one each while Carson Strapon also earned a helper. Alex Ripplinger finished with 13 saves as Hudson outshot Notre Dame 32-14.

Drewiske said the Raiders showed plenty of resiliency to travel across the state and beat the top-ranked Tritons.

“We’ve talked about it from the start of the year that we're gonna have to be flexible and resilient,” he said. “Every city you go to the protocols are a little bit different. Some have restrictions on when you can get in the building. And all that stuff is out of our control. So it takes some planning and just making sure we have the right mindset and are not looking for excuses. Just be ready to play when the puck drops.”

Two nights earlier at home, Ripplinger stopped all 19 shots he faced and Strapon had a pair of goals in a 6-0 win over Eau Claire Memorial.

Brody Dietz added a goal and assist in the win and Kochendorfer, Harrison Ross and Carter Mears had a goal each while Giblin, Sam Ross and Baker earned two assists apiece and Reese Richardson, Ben Parent, Nick Jilek and Bryce Handberg had one each.

Tuesday at home against Rice Lake, Hunter Danielson scored twice and Giblin and Handberg had a goal and assist each in a 5-2 victory over the Warriors. Mauer also had a goal and Sam Ross had two assists while Kochendorfer, Parent and Baker had an assist each. Ripplinger finished with eight saves as the Raiders outshot the Warriors 40-10.

After facing Chippewa Falls this Tuesday night, the Raiders won’t play again until Jan. 2 at home against Hayward. But that doesn’t mean they won’t stop working.

“There’s still some stuff to improve on from Thursday and Saturday,” Drewiske said. “But overall it's a step in the right direction.”