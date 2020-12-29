RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- Sisters Trinity and Tyann Mittl combined for three third-period goals to help the St. Croix Valley Fusion girls’ hockey team knock off the fourth-ranked Western Wisconsin Stars 6-2 Monday night, Dec. 28, in Baldwin.

The loss was just the second in eight games for the Stars while the Fusion evened their record at 2-2.

St. Croix Valley was clinging to a 3-1 lead after two periods of play before Trinity Mittl scored twice in the first six minutes of the third period to give the Fusion some breathing room. Jenna Bergmanis and Jaden Woiwode assisted on the first goal 44 seconds into the third while Woiwode and Natalie Roussopoulos earned assists on the second.

The Stars made it a two-goal game again when Ellie Brice scored her second goal of the game midway through the third, assisted by Erin Huerta and Emma Larkowksi, before Tyann Mittl ended the scoring with just under seven minutes remaining with an assist from Kendall Sundby.

Tyann Mittl set up Bella Rasmuson for the only goal of the first period to give the Fusion a 1-0 lead before Ally Noll made it a 2-0 game 2:46 into the second with assists from Sammie Johnson and Makenzie Weiss.

Brice answered with her first goal of the game less than a minute later, assisted by Huerta and Josie Sawicki, to cut the Fusion lead in half ,but Rasmuson struck again just before the end of the period with assists from Tyann Mittl and Kiara Therriault.

St. Croix Valley goalie Olivia Dumond finished with 19 saves and Western Wisconsin’s Emailiya Schultz made 16 as the Fusion outshot the Stars 22-21.

The Fusion are scheduled to visit Hudson Tuesday night, Dec. 29. The Raiders enter the game 1-1 after a 5-2 victory over Northland Pines Monday night in Eagle River. The Fusion and HUdson will meet again next Tuesday, Jan. 5, in River Falls.

Western Wisconsin will travel to Chippewa Falls Wednesday, Dec. 30 before returning home to host Superior Thursday, Jan. 7, in Somerset.