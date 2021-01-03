HUDSON, Wis.-- It took awhile, but the Hudson boys’ hockey team wore down Amery in the end in the first game of the new year at Gornick Arena Saturday, Jan. 2.

The top-ranked Raiders managed just two goals in the first two periods despite outshooting the Warriors 40-4. But the floodgates opened in the third as Hudson put four pucks in the net for a 6-0 victory.

The Raiders improved to 8-0 on the season heading into a road game at Rice Lake Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Sam Ross scored the only goal of the first period when he tipped in a shot from the point by Brody Dietz with 2 minutes, 14 seconds remaining. Carter Mears also earned an assist on the play.

Mears made it a 2-0 game 18 seconds into the second with a power play goal assisted by Ross and Max Giblin but that’s the only goal the Raiders could muster in the period despite firing 22 shots on goal.

Hudson’s depth finally started to wear on the Warriors in the third period, starting with a Bryce Handberg goal in the first minute with assists from Dietz and Hunter Danielson. Mears picked up his second goal at the 3:15 mark with Ross assisting and Danielson scored two minutes later with assists from Giblin and Dietz before Handberg’s second goal at the 15:02 mark, assisted by Easton Schultz and Mason Baker, made the final 6-0.

Alex Ripplinger needed just four saves to register his second shutout of the season.

Following Tuesday’s trip to Rice Lake the Raiders are scheduled to return home to host Eau Claire North Thursday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m.