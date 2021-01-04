HUDSON, Wis.-- After a season-opening loss, and a two-week shutdown due to quarantine and contact tracing, the Hudson girls’ hockey team has won four straight games, including three over the holiday break, to improve to 4-1 on the season.

The Raiders topped the St. Croix Valley Fusion 6-4 at home last Tuesday, Dec. 29 and defeated Hayward on the road, 2-1 in overtime, Wednesday, Dec. 30, before ending the week with a 4-1 victory over the Central Wisconsin Stars Saturday, Jan. 2.

Tuesday against St. Croix Valley, an early Hudson penalty led to the Fusion converting a power play goal by Jenna Bergmanis to take a 1-0 lead just over three minutes into the first period. The Raiders answered with goals from Nikki Olund and Leah Parker to take a 2-1 lead after one.

Averie Martin gave Hudson a 3-1 lead with her first goal of the season 4:35 into the second period before the Fusion matched it with a goal from Kiara Therriault two minutes later. Olund scored her second goal of the game at the 8:32 mark to extend the Raider lead to 4-2 after two.

Once again the Fusion made it a one-goal game when Kendall Sundby scored shorthanded to open the third period and set up a frantic final three minutes, beginning with a Raider goal by Maddy Mielke with 2:43 remaining to make the score 5-3.

St. Croix Valley pulled to within one for the fourth time when Jaden Woiwode scored with an extra skater on the ice with 28 seconds remaining, but Olund’s third goal into an empty net eight second later made the final 6-4.

Chloe Hepfler dished out a pair of assists for Hudson and Catterrina Donna finished with 22 saves while St. Croix Valley goalie Olivia Dumond made 11.

The next day in Rice Lake, Parker scored both Raider goals, including the game-winner 35 seconds into overtime, to give Hudson a 2-1 victory over Hayward.

Parker’s first goal was assisted by Averie Martin and Olund and gave Hudson a 1-0 lead early in the second period but Hayward tied the score later in the period before Olund ended it in overtime with an assist from Carly Tersteeg.

Donna finished with 34 saves as Hayward outshot Hudson 35-20.

Olund and Parker scored two goals each and Donna made 22 saves in Saturday’s 4-1 victory over the Central Wisconsin Stars. Olund also assisted on Parker’s two goals to give her a four-point game while Denman Rode added a pair of assists.

The Raiders will visit River Falls for a rematch with the Fusion Tuesday, Jan. 5, before visiting Cedarburg Saturday, Jan. 9, while St. Croix Valley will head to Hayward Thursday, Jan. 7, and visit Superior Saturday, Jan. 9.