SOMERSET, Wis.-- Senior Ellie Brice scored all three of the Western Wisconsin Stars’ goals against Chippewa Falls/Menomonie last Wednesday, Dec. 30, but none was as big as the third and final one.

Brice’s goal 4 minutes, 59 seconds into overtime gave the third-ranked Stars a 3-2 victory over the Sabers to give the team a record of 7-2-0 heading into this Thursday’s home game against Superior.

Brice opened the scoring at Chippewa Falls with a power play goal at the 6 minute, 33 second mark of the first period with an assist from Erin Huerta.

The score remained 1-0 until Chippewa Falls/Menomonie got a goal 3:10 into the third period to tie things up, but Brice struck again, unassisted, at the 8:10 mark to give the Stars a 2-1 lead.

The Sabers pulled their goalie in the closing minutes and it paid off with a goal with 38 seconds remaining to force overtime, where Brice and Huerta hooked up again for Brice’s team-leading 22nd goal of the season just under five minutes into the extra session.

Stars goalie Lauren Sobczak finished with 34 saves as Chippewa Falls/Menomonie outshot Western Wisconsin 36-35.

After hosting Superior Thursday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. in Somerset, the Stars will travel to Schofield to face the Central Wisconsin Storm Saturday, Jan. 9 before returning home to host the sixth-ranked St. Croix Valley Fusion Monday, Jan. 11.