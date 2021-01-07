RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- The Hudson girls’ hockey team scored a pair of third period goals to snap a tie game and beat the St. Croix Valley Fusion for the second time in a week, 5-3, Tuesday night, Jan. 5, in River Falls.

Hattie Carr netted the go-ahead goal with just under six minutes remaining, with assists from Avery Johnson and Avery Haider, before Leah Parker’s second goal of the game into an empty net iced it in the final minute with Taylor Halverson earning an assist.

The Fusion struck first when Kendall Sundby took a pass from Trinity Mittl in stride and sent a shot just under the crossbar 4 minutes, 11 seconds into the game. Hudson’s Denman Rode went coast-to-coast to tie the score four minute later and the Raiders took a 2-1 lead on a power play goal by Parker at the 13:48 mark, assisted by Halverson and Nikki Olund.

St. Croix Valley scored twice in the first four minutes of the second period with Makenzie Weiss tying it up with assists from Bella Rasmuson and Tyann Mittl, and Trinity Mittl giving the Fusion a 3-2 lead with Jaden Woiwode and Juneau Paulsen assisting.

Olund converted a shorthanded goal for Hudson with 1:48 remaining in the second period to tie things up again before Carr and Parker put it away for Hudson in the third.

The Fusion outshot the Raiders 33-17 with Hudson’s Amelia Haulunen finishing with 30 saves and St. Croix Valley’s Olivia Dumond 12.

The Fusion, now 2-4 on the season, return to action Thursday, Jan. 7, at Hayward and will travel to Superior Saturday, Jan. 9 while Hudson (5-1) will play the Lakeshore Lightning Saturday in Mequon.