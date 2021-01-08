NEW RICHMOND, Wis.-- A 4-0 win over Somerset Tuesday night and a 4-2 victory over Regis/Altoona/McDonnell Thursday gave the New Richmond boys’ hockey team three straight wins and pushed its record to 6-2-0 at the midpoint of the season.

Tuesday’s shutout victory over Somerset avenged a 3-2 loss to the Spartans in the Tigers’ holiday tournament the week before.

“We had a great start, which we didn't have in our game against them last week,” Tiger coach Zach Kier said. “We possessed the puck most of the game.”

New Richmond led 1-0 after one thanks to Tucker Erickson’s goal midway through the period with assists from Easton Schmit and Mason Erickson.

Charlie Boe set up Brock Unger for the Tigers’ second goal at the 12:13 mark of the second period before Unger and Ben Hahn earned assists on Erickson’s goal four minutes later to make it a 3-0 game. Erickson scored again early in the third, with an assist from Hahn, to make the final 4-0.

The Tigers outshot the Spartans 34-13, but were 0-for-4 on the power play. New Richmond goalie Blake Milton stopped all 13 shots he faced while Somerset’s Kaleb Bents made 30 saves.

“Blake Milton was great in goal when we needed him to be,” Kier noted. “I thought we did a good job getting pucks and bodies to the net with quick shots.That being said, our power play didn't score on multiple opportunities, which is an area we need to look at.”

The Tigers had just two power play opportunities Thursday night in Altoona but converted one of them in a 4-2 victory.

RAM took a 1-0 lead on a power play goal 5:28 into the game but Hahn scored an even-strength goal three minutes later with an assist from Kadyn Campeau to make it a 1-1 game after one.

Erickson and Caden McDonald scored 43 seconds apart midway through the second period to give the Tigers a 3-1 lead, with McDonald and Unger earning assists on the goal by Erickson and Reece Hubmer assisting on McDonald’s goal.

It was a 3-2 game after two until Unger iced it with a power play goal midway through the third with an assist from McDonald.

Milton finished with 23 saves as the Tigers outshot RAM 36-25.

Spartans skate to tie at Baldwin-Woodville

Antonio Gomez scored both Somerset goals and Bents made 43 saves but the best the Spartans could come out of Baldwin with Thursday night was a 2-2 tie.

Gomez’s first goal tied the score 1-1 at the 6:12 mark of the first period and was assisted by AJ Simpkins and Jon Brown. He scored again on a power play 3:14 into the second period with assists from Noah Bailey and Owen McDonough to give the Spartans a 2-1 lead, but the Blackhawks scored with three minutes remaining in the third period to force overtime.

Somerset outshot Baldwin-Woodville 6-4 in overtime but neither team could put a puck in the net. The Blackhawks held a 45-32 shots-on-goal advantage for the game.