HUDSON, Wis.-- Hudson scored three goals in the first period and single goals in the second and third to remain undefeated with a 5-0 victory over Eau Claire North Thursday night, Jan. 7, in Hudson.

The top-ranked Raiders improved to 9-0 heading into a road game at Rice Lake Saturday, Jan. 9.

Hudson’s first two goals Thursday night were both on power plays, with Mason Baker scoring with an assist from Sam Ross at 8:22 of the first period and Brody Dietz assisted by Zach Kochendorfer and Max Giblin at 12:27. Giblin scored with 10 seconds left in the period with assists from Hunter Danielson and Bryce Handerg to make it a 3-0 game.

Danielson scored the only goal of the second period with Kochendorfer and Ben Parent assisting before Ross scored an unassisted, shorthanded goal in the third to make the final 5-0.

Alex Ripplinger stopped all 13 shots he faced to record his third shutout as Hudson outshot Eau Claire North 26-13.