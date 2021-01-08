HUDSON, Wis.-- Hudson’s boys hockey team solidified its hold on the No. 1 ranking in the state with a pair of Big Rivers Conference shutouts last week.

Thursday night, Jan. 7, Hudson scored three goals in the first period and single goals in the second and third to remain undefeated with a 5-0 victory over Eau Claire North. They hit double-digits in a 10-0 victory Saturday at Rice Lake to improve to 10-0 on the season.

Hudson’s first two goals Thursday night at home were both on power plays, with Mason Baker scoring with an assist from Sam Ross at 8:22 of the first period and Brody Dietz assisted by Zach Kochendorfer and Max Giblin at 12:27. Giblin scored with 10 seconds left in the period with assists from Hunter Danielson and Bryce Handber to make it a 3-0 game.

Danielson scored the only goal of the second period with Kochendorfer and Ben Parent assisting before Ross scored an unassisted, shorthanded goal in the third to make the final 5-0.

Alex Ripplinger stopped all 13 shots he faced as Hudson outshot Eau Claire North 26-13.

Saturday in Rice Lake, Alex Pottratz tallied his first career hat trick and Ross had two goals and two assists in a 10-0 victory over the Warriors.

Carter Mears contributed a goal and two assists and Handberg, Harrison Ross and Easton Schutz had a goal and assist each while Kochendorfer added one goal. Dietz and Brayden Hess earned two assists each while Ripplinger needed just five saves for his fourth shutout of the season. The Raiders outshot the Warriors 41-5.

After a rematch with the Huskies Tuesday night, Jan. 12, in Eau Claire, the Raiders will host Chippewa Falls Thursday, Jan. 14 and Edgewood Saturday, Jan. 16.