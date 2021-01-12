SOMERSET, Wis.-- The third-ranked Western Wisconsin Stars girls’ hockey team started last week with a 5-2 win over Superior Thursday, Jan. 7 before hitting a road bump in Schofield two days later in the form of a 3-0 loss to the unranked Central Wisconsin Stars.

Alise Wiehl had a pair of goals against Somerset, including a power play goal to open the scoring with just under four minutes remaining in the first period, assisted by Ellie Brice.

Superior knotted things up early in the second but Wiehl netted an unassisted goal at the 6:31 mark of the period to give the Stars a 2-1 lead. Superior knotted things up again 25 seconds later before Emma Larkowksi gave the Stars the lead for good at the 10:34 mark, assisted by Brice and Erin Huerta. Madison Trautmiller scored with 1:20 remaining in the period to give the Stars a 4-2 lead off assists from Lauren Gruber and Wiehl. Huerta tacked on an empty net goal with 1:08 remaining to make the final 5-2 with Brice and Alaina Smith assisting.

Stars goalie Lauren Sobczak made 11 saves as Western Wisconsin outshot Superior 46-13.

Saturday against the Central Wisconsin Stars, Sobczak made 32 saves in a 3-0 loss. Central Wisconsin scored twice in the second period, once on a power play, and added a shorthanded goal in the third, while outshooting Western Wisconsin 35-15.

The Western Wisconsin Stars, now 8-3-0 overall, will visit Eagle River to face the Northland Pines Eagles Saturday, Jan. 26.