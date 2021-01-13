NEW RICHMOND, Wis.-- Hayward had all the energy early, but New Richmond battled back for a 3-1 victory over the Hurricanes in a potential Division 2 boys’ hockey sectional playoff preview Tuesday night, Jan. 12, in New Richmond.

Hayward controlled play through much of the first period and took a 1-0 lead just over 12 minutes in before the Tigers scored twice in the second period, including Trent Dorenbush’s first varsity goal for the game winner, and added an empty-netter late to earn the 3-1 victory.

“The boys really battled in this one,” Tiger coach Zach Kier said. “We went down early as Hayward was ready to play. They have been off for 10 days because of a Covid case and they were ready to go. But after we went down I loved our pushback and Blake Milton was awesome for us.”

Milton finished with 24 saves, including all 17 shots he faced in the final two periods.

Trailing 1-0 after one, the Tigers finally tied it up when Charlie Boe found the back of the net at the 12:17 mark of the second period with Mason Erickson and Brock Unger assisting.

Dorenbush’s first varsity goal came with seven seconds left in the second period with an assist from Reece Hubmer to put the Tigers up 2-1. Erickson scored into an empty net with 29 seconds left in the third with an assist from Catcher Langeness.

While the Tigers didn’t play their best, KIer was still proud they were able to pull out a win.

“We fought the puck on our sticks a bunch of times,” he said. “But we gutted it out for a huge section win.”

New Richmond, now 7-2-0 overall, will hit the road for a pair of games this weekend, at Menomonie Friday, Jan. 15, and at Superior Saturday, Jan. 16.