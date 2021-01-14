RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- In the first of two games in four nights against Chippewa Falls/Menomonie, the St. Croix Valley Fusion skated to a 5-3 victory over the Sabers Tuesday night, Jan. 12, in Baldwin. The two teams will meet again Friday night, Jan. 15 in Chippewa Falls.

Jaden Woiwode scored two goals, including the go-ahead goal 19 seconds into the third period, while Olivia Dumond finished with 32 saves.

Woiwode scored her second goal 5:49 into the third to extend the Fusion lead to 4-2 and Jadyn Erickdson scored just over a minute later before CF/M scored a late goal to make the final 5-3.

Tyan Mittl scored the only goal of the first period to five the Fusion a 1-0 lead while Juneau Paulson’s second period goal was sandwiched between a pair of Saber scores to make it a 2-2 game after two.

Trinity Mittl assisted on three of St. Croix Valley’s five goals while Paulson, Kendall Sundby and Makenzie Weiss earned one assist each.

The win evened the Fusion’s record at 5-5 heading into a game against the second ranked Eau Claire Area Stars Thursday, Jan. 14 before facing the Sabers again Friday night in Chippewa Falls.

Raider girls edged by ECA Stars

The fifth-ranked Hudson girls hockey team dominated the third period against No. 2 Eau Claire Area Tuesday night at home but it wasn’t enough in a 4-3 loss to the Stars.

The Raiders trailed 3-1 going into the third and outshot the Stars 16-3 in the final 17 minutes, scoring twice, but Eau Claire was able to get a goal of its own with just under six minutes remaining to escape with the 4-3 win.

Eau Claire led 1-0 after one before Bayley Glasspoole knotted it up with a power play goal midway through the second period, assisted by Avery Johnson and Nikki Olund. But Eau Claire scored twice in the final four minutes of the period to open up a 3-1 lead.

Leah Parker made it a one-goal game at the 8:49 mark of the third, assisted by Maddy Mielke and Olund, but Eau Claire scored again at the 11:58 mark before Olund scored unassisted with under a minute remaining to make the final 4-3.

Hudson goalie Amelia Halunen finished with 16 saves as the Raiders outshot the Stars 26-20.

The Raiders, now 6-2-0 overall, will visit Chippewa Falls/Menomonie Thursday, Jan. 14, before hosting Superior in their annual Cancer Awareness Game at noon at Gornick Arena.