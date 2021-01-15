SOMERSET, Wis.-- Somerset and Hayward appeared headed for overtime Thursday night, Jan. 14, in Somerset but the Hurricanes apparently didn’t want to stay in town any longer than they had to and scored with seven seconds left in regulation to escape with a 2-1 victory.

The Spartans and Hurricanes matched goals in the first period with Hayward getting on the board first with a power play goal 5 minutes, 17 seconds in and Somerset tying it up with Owen McDonough’s team-leading 15th goal of the season at the 11:35 mark, assisted by Antonio Gomez and Brock Sawicki.

Somerset couldn’t score on two power play opportunities in the second period and Hayward came up empty on its only chance and the score remained tied until the Hurricanes got the game winner with seven ticks on the clock.

Spartan goalie Kaleb Bents finished with 28 saves as Hayward outshot Somerset, 30-24.

The loss came two nights after the Spartans posted a 7-4 Middle Border Conference victory over Regis/Altoona/McDonnell in Altoona.

Gomez had a hat trick and an assist in the win and Noah Bailey scored twice while McDonough had a goal and two assists. AJ Simpkins assisted on four of the Spartan goals and Abe Sirek contributed one goal and one assist while Jon Brown, Kieran DaFoe and Corey Rose had one assist each. Even goaltender Bents got into the scoring column with an assist in addition to making 20 saves as the Spartans outshot RAM 26-24.

The Spartans, now 9-7-1 overall, will travel to Hayward to take on West Madison in the Hayward Tournament Friday night, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. before returning to conference action Tuesday, Jan. 19, at New Richmond.