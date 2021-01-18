HUDSON, Wis.-- The Hudson girls’ hockey team shook off a 4-3 loss to the Eau Claire/Altoona Stars Tuesday night, Jan. 12, to score a season-high seven goals in a 7-1 victory over Superior Saturday, Jan. 16.

The loss to Eau Claire/Altoona was just the second of the season for the fourth-ranked Raiders while Saturday’s win gave them a record of 7-2-0. They’ll host the sixth-ranked St. Croix Valley Fusion Tuesday, Jan. 19, and travel to Oakdale, Minn. to take on North St. Paul/Tartan Thursday, Jan. 21, before hosting Chippewa Falls/Menomonie Friday, Jan. 22.

Last Tuesday against Eau Claire/Altoona, the Raiders dominated the third period but it wasn’t enough in a 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Hudson trailed 3-1 going into the third and outshot the Stars 16-3 in the final 17 minutes, scoring twice, but Eau Claire was able to get a goal of its own with just under six minutes remaining to escape with the 4-3 win.

Eau Claire led 1-0 after one before Bayley Glasspoole knotted it up with a power play goal midway through the second period, assisted by Avery Johnson and Nikki Olund. But Eau Claire scored twice in the final four minutes of the period to open up a 3-1 lead.

Leah Parker made it a one-goal game at the 8:49 mark of the third, assisted by Maddy Mielke and Olund, but Eau Claire scored again at the 11:58 mark before Olund scored unassisted with under a minute remaining to make the final 4-3.

Hudson goalie Amelia Halunen finished with 16 saves as the Raiders outshot the Stars 26-20.

Saturday at home against Superior, Olund scored four goals and the Raiders outshot the Spartans 41-17 in a 7-1 victory.

Olund opened the scoring four minutes into the game before Johnson scored an unassisted power play goal six minutes later. Taylor Halverson and Olund scored 15 seconds apart later in the period to put Hudson up 4-0 after one.

Halverson picked up her second goal of the game 1:49 into the second before Olund scored twice in a three-minute span around the 10 minute mark to institute a running clock. The Spartans spoiled Halunen’s shutout bid midway through the third to make the final 7-1.

Carly Tersteeg was credited with a pair of assists in the win while Parker, Glasspoole, Averie Martin and Aubrey Ross earned one each.