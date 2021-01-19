HUDSON, Wis. -- After rattling off 11 straight wins to start the season, the Hudson boys’ hockey team allowed a season-high four goals in a 4-1 loss to Madison Edgewood Saturday, Jan. 16, at Gornick Arena.

The loss was sandwiched between a pair of convincing Big Rivers Conference victories that solidified the Raiders’ grip on first place in the BRC standings. They rolled past Eau Claire North, 9-2, Tuesday, Jan. 12, in Eau Claire while shutting out River Falls at home Monday, Jan. 18.

The Raiders enter this week with a mark of 12-1 overall, 8-0 in BRC play.

Saturday against Madison Edgewood, Hudson trailed 2-0 late in the second before Hunter Danielson cut the deficit in half with assists from Easton Schultz and Bryce Handberg to make it a one-goal game after two. But Edgewood got a power-play goal at the 7:53 mark of the third and added an empty-netter with 25 seconds remaining to make the final 4-1.

Raider goalie Alex Ripplinger finished with 18 saves as Hudson outshot Edgewood 37-22. Edgewood improved to 8-5-0 with the win.

The Raiders started the week with a 9-2 victory at Eau Claire North for their 11th straight win of the season. Hudson scored five times in the first period to take control and never looked back.

Max Giblin and Carter Mears tallied two goals and an assist each and Danielson scored a pair of goals while Matthew Mauer had a goal and two assists and Zach Kochendorfer and Sam Ross added a goal each. Handberg picked up two assists while Ben Parent and Nick Jilek earned one each.

Ripplinger played the first two periods in goal and saved nine of the 10 shots he faced before Braden Meyer stopped seven of eight in the third. The Raiders outshot the Huskies 35-18.

Following Saturday’s loss, Danielson scored five goals and the Raiders outshot River Falls 46-5 Monday night in a 9-0 shutout of the Wildcats.

Danielson added an assist to go along with his five goals for a six point night and Mears scored twice while Kochendorfer and Mauer had a goal and assist each. Handberg and Sam Ross each had two assists while Giblin, Alex Pottratz, Carson Strapon and Gannon Blaiser earned one assist apiece.

Meyer registered five saves for his second shutout of the season while River Falls’ Andrew Adermann made 37.

The Raiders will visit Eau Claire Memorial Thursday, Jan. 21, before hosting Mahtomedi, Minn. in a nonconference game 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23.