The sixth-ranked St. Croix Valley Fusion scored three goals in the third period to knock off No. 4 Hudson, 6-3 Tuesday night in Hudson, while one night earlier the second-ranked Western Wisconsin Stars posted their third straight shutout in a 1-0 win over the Eau Claire Area Stars.

In Somerset Monday night, Ellie Brice’s team-leading 26th goal of the season, 3 minutes, 48 seconds into the first period, was the only goal Western Wisconsin would need as Stars’ goalie Lauren Sobczak made 21 saves for her third straight shutout. Sobczak has stopped the last 67 shots she’s faced over the last three games.

Meanwhile Tuesday night in Hudson, St. Croix Valley’s Trinity Mittl scored an unassisted goal off the third period faceoff to snap a 3-3 tie and the Fusion tacked on two more goals later in the period to hand the Raiders their third loss of the season, 6-3.

Hudson struck first just 20 seconds in on a goal by Nikki Olund off assists from Averie Martin and Leah Parker, but the Raiders were whistled for a tripping penalty 22 seconds later and St. Croix Valley’s Kendall Sundby made them pay with an unassisted power play goal at the 2:09 mark.

Another Raider penalty late in the first period led to a Trinity Mittl power play goal for the Fusion 27 seconds into the second. Hudson scored twice in under two-minute span-- an unassisted goal by Bayley Glasspoole at 11:56 and a power play goal by Parker, assisted by Olund and Carly Tersteeg, at 13:15. But the Fusion made it a 3-3 game when Makenzie Weiss scored off assists from Tyann Mittl and Bella Rasmuson with 58 seconds remaining in the period.

Trinity Mittl took the opening faceoff of the third period and scored unassisted to put the Fusion up for good, 4-3. Jaden Woiwode found the back of the net at the 9:26 mark of the third, assisted by Trinity Mittl, before Sundby’s second goal of the game, unassisted, with 5:30 remaining, made the final 6-3.

Hudson goalie Amelia Halunen finished with 40 saves and St. Croix Valley’s Olivia Dumond made 18 as the Fusion outshot the Raiders 46-21.

St. Croix Valley, now 7-6-0, will visit Onalaska Thursday, Jan. 21 and host Tartan (Minn.) Saturday, Jan. 23 in River Falls while Hudson (7-3-0) will visit Tartan Thursday and host Chippewa Falls/Menomonie Friday night.

Western Wisconsin, now 11-3-0, will travel to Superior this Friday night before hosting the Fusion next Thursday, Jan. 28, in Somerset.