NEW RICHMOND, Wis.-- New Richmond scored a pair of goals 15 seconds apart midway through the first period to quickly erase a 1-0 deficit against Somerset and led the rest of the way in a 6-3 Middle Border Conference victory over the Spartans Tuesday night in New Richmond.

The win was the sixth in seven games for the Tigers and the second in three matchups this season with the Spartans.

Somerset struck first Tuesday night on a Brock Sawicki goal 6 minutes, 49 seconds into the game with assists from Noah Bailey and Antonio Gomez. But the Tigers tied it up at the 9:01 mark on a goal by Tucker Erickson with a Mason Erickson, and took the lead for good 15 seconds later when Catcher Langeness scored unassisted.

Five of the next six goals in the game came from special teams, with the Tigers getting a pair of power play goals in the second period to open up a 4-1 lead. Charlie Boe made it a 3-1 game at the 7:29 mark of the second, with Brock Unger and Mason Erickson assisting, before Mason Erickson made it a three-goal game at 11:17 with assists from Tucker Erickson and Unger.

The Spartans got a power play goal from Bailey 1:32 into the third period, assisted by Ben Meyers and goalie Kaleb Bents, before Unger tallied a shorthanded goal at the 5:30 mark to stretch the Tiger lead to 5-2. Ben Hahn earned an assist on the play.

After another Tiger penalty the Spartans pulled to within two with Bailey’s second power play goal with 8:49 remaining with assists from Abe Sirek and Owen McDonough. Easton Schmidt tallied an empty-netter for New Richmond with 1:29 left with an assist from Mason Erickson to make the final 6-3.

Bents finished with 35 saves for Somerset while New Richmond goalie Blake Milton made 30 saves.