Red Wing hit the road for their second game of the season Thursday night to play Winona. The Wingers made the trip a pleasant one as they got the bitter memory of their first game out of the way and replaced it with a 7-1 stomping of the Winhawks.

Tatum Zylka put Red Wing on the board with a shorthanded goal in the first period, while Brianna Beck scored in the second period (assisted by Geneva Noreen) to give the Wingers a 2-0 lead through two periods of play. Red Wing broke the game open in the third period, headlined by two more Zylka goals to give her the hat trick on the night. Beck also scored another goal, while Allison Kruger and Allie Roe scored one goal each.

Allie Meyer made her second start in net and made six saves on seven attempts. She didn’t have all that many opportunities however as Red Wing plastered Winona with 52 shots on goal.

Red Wing, 1-1, next hosts Austin on Saturday.