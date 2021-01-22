RED WING — Four periods of scoreless hockey had the Red Wing boys’ hockey team on edge with Winona visiting for the Wingers’ home opener. Throw in an 11-0 goal differential through those four periods and Red Wing had reason to be concerned about its team in the opening stages of the new season. But then things started to click for the Wingers and as a result they recovered to force overtime and play to a 3-3 tie.

Against Winona on Thursday, the Wingers fell behind early as they gave up two first-period goals. The first came six minutes in, followed by another less than one minute later via a power-play opportunity. By the end of the first period Red Wing had given up 19 shots on goal and more concerning was the volume of breakaway opportunities for the Winhawks.

However, the tide began to turn in the second period. Although Red Wing was still giving up breakaway chances, the defense began to clamp down and force turnovers in the neutral zone and in their defensive zone.

“In the defensive zone we were getting a lot more stick-on-puck pressure with everybody. We were playing team defense, what we've been trying to preach since day one,” Red Wing head coach Tony Casci said. “In the second or third period we really started getting the puck up the ice more which is kind of the way that we like to play. We didn't really get that in the first period.”

With all that puck movement the Wingers finally got their all-important first goal of the season to take the monkey off their back. Noah Richardson buried a goal that was assisted by Matt Ramstad to trim Winona’s lead to 2-1 eight minutes into the second period.

Winona had an answer though and regained their two-goal lead just over one minute later. Despite the momentum sapping goal, Red Wing maintained its composure and continued to push the puck up the ice, flipping the script for pucks on net with 19 of their own in the period. Due to that, Will Wooden was able to slap a puck in off a rebound in the slot to trim the Winhawks’ lead to one goal with less than two minutes to go in the second period.

“We battled back for that first goal and then we kind of let up a little bit and we're down two right away again,” Casci said. “That's demoralizing but we faced a lot of adversity. That was probably my proudest moment was just having them battle back the whole game.”

The battle continued in the third period as neither team could convert on the opportunities given for the first 15 minutes of the period. With their backs against the wall, Casci pulled goalie Calyn Blue to give the Wingers an extra attacker in the final minutes. Casey Larson made sure the gamble paid off as he put the game-tying shot in the back of the net with 1:19 left to play. The goal was the third of the game put in off of a rebound.

In overtime, neither team found much success in setting up an attack. There were a combined eight shots on net and only a Ramstad shot from right outside the crease was particularly threatening for the goalies.

As such, Red Wing was forced to settle for the tie — something that seemed fitting by the game's end. Both teams put a whopping 47 shots on net and both goalies responded with incredible games between the pipes. Blue was particularly strong in net as he tossed aside numerous odd-man rushes and finished with more than 20 consecutive saves.

“Calyn did a lot very well. He definitely took care of the ones that he saw and that's what you ask for a goalie,” Casci said. “He even took care of some of the ones that he didn't see which is above and beyond. He had a really good game.”

Red Wing, 0-1-1, will look to take the momentum it gained from this game to Austin on Saturday for its next game.

Individual stats

Goals: Noah Richardson (1), Will Wooden (1), Casey Larson (1); Assists: Matt Ramstad (1), Sam Delain (2), Hayden Zylka (1), Evan Petersmeyer (1); PIM: Ramstad (2), Petersmeyer (2), Richardson (2); Saves: Calyn Blue (44-of-47)