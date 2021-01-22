RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- Somerset got a power play goal from AJ Simpkins, his third goal of the game, midway through the third period to snap a 2-2 tie and tacked on three more goals in the final five minutes to post a 6-2 victory over the Wildcats Thursday night, Jan. 21, in River Falls.

Simpkins’ second goal with 2 minutes, 38 seconds left in the second period tied the score after River Falls had scored twice in a 32 second span earlier in the period to take a 2-1 lead.

Simpkins scored the only goal of the first period with assists from Kieran DeFoe and Abe Sirek, to give the Spartans a 1-0 lead but River Falls tied it 4:14 into the second period on a goal by Austin Harer, assisted by Wyatt Bell and Cole Evavold. Teddy Norman knocked home a rebound of a Tye Kusilek shot 32 seconds later to put the Wildcats up 2-1.

Simpkins made it a 2-2 game after two with his second goal, assisted by Brock Sawicki and Owen McDonough, before capping his hat trick with a go-ahead power play goal at the 7:32 mark of the third, again with assists from Sawicki and McDonough.

Somerset’s final three goals all came from Michael Shannon in the final 5:10, beginning with a power play goal with assists from DeFoe and Ben Myers to make it a 4-2 game. He added an empty-netter with 34 seconds remaining and again with 15 seconds left to make the final 6-2, with Wyatt Connors and DeFoe assisting on both.

Somerset goalie Kaleb Bents finished with 26 saves and River Falls goalie Andrew Adermann made 38 as the Spartans outshot the Wildcats, 44-28.

New Richmond strikes early to double up Amery

NEW RICHMOND, Wis.-- Brock Unger scored a pair of first period goals to give New Richmond a lead it would never relinquish in a 4-2 Middle Border Conference victory over Amery Thursday night, Jan. 21.

Unger struck 3 minutes, 40 seconds into the game, assisted by Charlie Boe and Mason Erickson, and scored again at the 9:41 mark with an assist from Tucker Erickson to put the Tigers up 2-0 after one.

Reece Hubmer made it a 3-0 game 1:55 into the second with an assist from Caden McDonald before Amery got on the board 11 seconds later. A power play goal by McDonald with 2:15 remaining in the period off an assist from Easton Schmit made it a three-goal gap again before Amery scored the only goal of the third period to make the final 4-2.

New Richmond goalie Blake Milton finished with 22 saves as the Tigers outshot the Warriors 37-24.