After Red Wing’s last game in which they gave up 47 shots, head coach Tony Casci said his goal was to limit the number of shots to around 10 per period. That comment came on the heels of allowing 54 shots on goal in their first game as well so there was certainly room for improvement in this area.

On Saturday, the Wingers traveled to Austin and got their first win of the season — a 6-2 road victory that showcased Red Wing’s potential. The centerpiece of the win though? Red Wing gave up 30 shots. Looks like the Wingers heeded Casci’s message.

Zach Kruger gave Red Wing an early lead with a goal assisted by Matt Ramstad eight minutes into the first period. Austin then responded with a goal before the end of the first period and another two minutes into the second period to take a 2-1 lead.

That was the end of Austin’s success however as Red Wing then proceeded to score five unanswered goals.

Evan Petersmeyer scored two of those — both in the second period. The first was assisted by Hayden Zylka and Casey Larson, the latter Will Wooden and Tristen Peterson. Peterson scored a goal in between the two Petersmeyer goals in the second period as well.

In the third period, Zylka scored an unassisted goal and then Ramstad closed out the game on a goal assisted by Noah Richardson.

Dixon Ehlers got the start in net and made 28 saves on 30 attempts. Red Wing put 62 pucks on goal for their highest shot total of the season so far.

Red Wing, 1-1-1, is next scheduled to travel to Faribault on Tuesday.