SOMERSET, Wis. -- After picking up two more wins against sectional opponents last week, and extending their shutout streak to four games, the Western Wisconsin Stars were rewarded with the No. 1 seed for the WIAA sectional round of the playoffs.

The second-ranked Stars shut out the Eau Claire/Altoona Stars 1-0 last Monday, Jan. 18, and followed that up with a 7-0 win at Superior Friday night to improve to 12-3-0. They’ll wrap up the regular season at home against the sixth-ranked St. Croix Valley Fusion Thursday, Jan. 28 and at Hayward Friday, Jan. 29 before hosting either fourth-seeded Chippewa Falls/Menomonie or No. 5 Hayward in a sectional semifinal Tuesday, Feb. 9, in Somerset.

Last Monday night in Somerset, Ellie Brice’s team-leading 26th goal of the season, 3 minutes, 48 seconds into the first period, was the only goal Western Wisconsin would need as Stars’ goalie Lauren Sobczak stopped all 21 shots she faced in a 1-0 victory over Eau Claire/Altoona.

Friday night in Superior, Brice and Alise Wiehl each had a hat trick and Sobczak made 17 saves in a 7-0 Stars win. Sobczak has now stopped all 84 shots she’s faced in the last four games.

Brice added an assist in Friday night’s win and Erin Huearta had a goal and an assist while Brynn Connors dished out three assists, and Lauren Gruber and Emma Larkowski had one each.

This Thursday’s game against St. Croix Valley could be a potential sectional final preview. The Fusion are the No. 2 seed and will host either No. 3 Hudson or No. 6 Superior Tuesday, Feb. 9.