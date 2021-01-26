HUDSON, Wis. -- When the bracket for the WIAA Division 1, Section 1 boys’ hockey playoffs was released Sunday evening, Hudson found itself as the No 1 seed. Twenty-four hours later the team lived up to that billing with a 6-0 victory over No. 2 Chippewa Falls.

Hudson scored twice in each period Monday night at Gornick Arena and goalie Alex Ripplinger stopped all 20 shots he faced as the Raiders completed a season sweep of the Cardinals while improving to 14-2-0 overall.

Carter Mears opened the scoring four minutes into the contest with an assist from Bryce Handberg before Ben Parent netted a power-play goal at the 12:52 mark, assisted by Mears and Handberg, to put the Raiders up 2-0.

Alex Pottratz found the back of the net 2:33 into the second with Easton Schultz assisting and Sam Ross struck at 5:17 with assists from Zach Kochendorfer and Matthew Mauer to make it a 4-0 game after two.

Ross scored his second goal of the game at the 2:49 mark of the third with an assist from Mauer before Kochendorfer made the final 6-0 two minutes later with Ross picking up an assist. For Ripplinger it was his fifth shutout of the season.

The win came two days after the Raiders dropped a 4-2 barnburner to Mahtomedi, Minn., in a penalty-free game Saturday, Jan. 23, at Gornick Arena for just their second loss of the season.

After nearly 27 minutes of scoreless play, Mahtomedi knocked home a rebound at the 9:30 mark of the second period, then converted an odd-man rush two minutes later to open up a 2-0 lead after two.

The Raiders cut the gap in half on a goal by Mauer at the 3:24 mark of the third, with an assist from Ross, before Mahtomedi answered just over a minute later. Nick Jilek scored for Hudson with 2:30 remaining to make it a 3-2 game but Mahtomedi got an empty-netter with 20 seconds left to seal the win. Max Giblin and Hunter Danielson assisted on the Raiders’ final goal.

Ripplinger finished with 28 saves as Mahtomedi outshot Hudson 32-22.

Last Thursday Kochendorfer and Danielson had two goals and an assist each and Mears scored what proved to be the game-winner with 6:28 remaining in the game as the Raiders took a 5-4 victory from Eau Claire Memorial. Ripplinger made 21 saves in the game.

The Raiders will wrap up the regular season this week with three home games-- Tuesday, Jan. 26 against Menomonie, Thursday, Jan. 28 against River Falls, and Saturday, Jan. 30 against University School of Milwaukee. They’ll open the postseason against either No. 8 seed D.C. Everest or No. 9 Ashland Thursday, Feb. 4, at 7:15 p.m. at Gornick Arena.

Wildcats can’t hold on at Menomonie

The River Falls boys’ hockey team battled back from a 2-0 second period deficit to take a 3-2 lead early in the third at Menomonie Saturday, Jan. 23, only to have the Mustangs score the tying goal with just under three minutes remaining in regulation and net the game-winner 2 minutes, 44 seconds into overtime to hand the Wildcats their 10th straight loss.

Saturday’s setback came after the Cats dropped a 6-1 decision to Baldwin-Woodville Tuesday, Jan. 19, and a 6-2 game to Somerset Thursday, Jan. 21.

River Falls trailed 2-0 Saturday at Menomonie before Wyatt Bell scored a power-play goal with 19 seconds remaining in the second period to cut the Mustangs’ lead in half. Austin Harer earned an assist on the play.

Tye Kusilek tied things up 1:32 into the third period with Harer earning another assist before Grady Nygaard put the Cats up 3-2 with an unassisted goal less than two minutes later. But the Mustangs scored the tying goal with 2:50 remaining in regulation before scoring on their sixth shot of overtime 2:44 into the extra session.

River Falls goalie Andrew Adermann made 40 saves as the Mustangs outshot the Wildcats 44-28.

Two nights earlier at home, the Wildcats fell behind Somerset 1-0 before tying it up 4:14 into the second period on a goal by Harer, assisted by Bell and Cole Evavold. Teddy Norman knocked home a rebound of a Tye Kusilek shot 32 seconds later to put the Wildcats up 2-1, before the Spartans scored five unanswered goals to post a 6-1 victory.

Adermann finished with 38 saves as the Spartans outshot the Wildcats, 44-28.

Kusilek scored the only River Falls goal Tuesday night against Baldwin-Woodville, on a power play late in the second period to cut the Blackhawk lead to 2-1, but that’s as close as the Cats could get in a 6-1 loss.

Norman earned an assist on the goal while Adermann finished with 31 saves.

River Falls will host conference-leading Hudson Thursday, Jan. 28, before seeing Somerset two more times-- in the regular season finale Friday night, Jan. 29, in Somerset and in a WIAA Division 2 sectional quarterfinal game Thursday, Feb. 4. The Wildcats are the No. 7 seed in Section 1 while Somerset is No. 2.