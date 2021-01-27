With nine goals in their last five periods of play, it appeared that Red Wing had turned the corner and was primed for the beginning of a successful stretch. While that is still very possible, progress hit a snag Tuesday as the Wingers were shut out 8-0 by Faribault.

The shutout marked the second time in four games that Red Wing was held scoreless. Equally worrisome is that of the 12 periods of hockey so far this season — not counting the overtime period against Winona — Red Wing has been shut out in seven of them.

Against Faribault on Tuesday, the biggest problem for Red Wing was creating scoring opportunities. The Falcons held a 41-15 shot advantage, had two less penalties and converted on all four power-play opportunities.

Calyn Blue was in net for the first 34 minutes and surrendered seven goals while making 23 saves. Dixon Ehlers was in the crease for the third period and stopped 10-of-11 shots on goal.

Red Wing, 1-2-1, is next scheduled to travel to Albert Lea on Thursday.