Red Wing surrendered eight goals in the first period in what ended up being an 11-1 rout by Owatonna on Tuesday night. The Wingers allowed 52 shots on net while only managing 13 of their own. In the first period alone, the Huskies put 29 shots on goal.

Red Wing was also a frequent occupant of the penalty box in racking up 10 penalty minutes of which Owatonna converted on 3-of-5 power-play opportunities.

Despite the lopsided loss, there are silver linings for the Wingers to find. Allie Roe scored her fourth goal of the season and has now scored a goal in all three games this season. In addition, although Leigha Kitzmann gave up eight goals in the first period, she settled in nicely after that point to finish strong in her first start in net. She went from having a .724 save percentage in the first period to .870 the rest of the way.

Red Wing, 1-2, is next scheduled to host Albert Lea on Thursday.